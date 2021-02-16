Fauci: ‘I Prefer Not to Comment’ on Gov. Cuomo Mishandling Coronavirus

Tuesday, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci declined to comment on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) mishandling of the coronavirus in his state. Cuomo has caught flack from both Democrats and Republicans for his executive order to move patients sick with COVID-19 to nursing homes — putting them close to those more vulnerable to the virus’ effects — and the ensuing cover-up.

“CNN Newsroom” host Jim Sciutto asked Fauci, “You’re a New Yorker yourself, though you don’t live there right now. Andrew Cuomo is coming under criticism now for the big move back to long-term care facilities in the midst of this crisis here. He’s argued that his state was following federal guidelines when he ordered those long-term care facilities to accept patients returning from hospitals. I wonder, can you clear that up. Was he actually following federal guidelines to do that?”

“You know, Jim, I can’t,” Fauci replied. “I mean, I’m sorry. I’m really — I’m honestly not trying to evade your question, but I’m not really sure of all the details of that, and I think if I make a statement, it probably could either be incorrect or taken out of context. So, I prefer not to comment on that.”

