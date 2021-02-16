Franken: Both Trump, McConnell Wings of GOP Do Not Care About Democracy

During Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) accused both former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) wings of the Republican Party of not caring about democracy.

Franken said, “He’s a pretty cynical guy. I mean, that’s who he is. And that speech, of course, I think as you indicated, that was targeted at corporate donors who after January 6 abandoned him and also probably for the midterms to target moderate, you know, suburbanites and that kind of voters. So everything he does is calculated, and everything he does is cynical, and most of it is evil.”

He added, “There is just a split in this party, and it couldn’t happen to a nicer party. Unfortunately, I think it’s bad for democracy. We need a party that is a real party and cares about democracy. Certainly, the Trump wing of the party doesn’t, and also the McConnell wing doesn’t, as we know, when it comes to voter suppression. They aren’t even going to ever care again about wing the popular vote. They just want to win nationally. They just want to just barely get by. If they lose by 6 million next time, they may win. They are the most anti-democratic party, and I think that’s very bad for our democracy. Look, 88% of Democrats thought he should have been convicted, Trump and only 14% of Republicans. We have a tremendous split in this country. To me, it stems from the different information universes that the Republicans are getting and those people, those Trump people are getting, and the people that invaded the Capitol are getting. It’s very dangerous. We live in a very dangerous time. ”

