Graham: ‘We Don’t Have a Snowball’s Chance in Hell of Taking the Majority Without Donald Trump’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) weighed in on the developing feud between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Graham reminded viewers that McConnell played a role in Trump’s successes but said Trump would be a needed component for Republicans to win the majority back in 2022.

“[M]itch McConnell was indispensable for President Trump in getting the judges on the court, getting a major tax cut through a very narrow Senate majority. But what I would say to Senator McConnell: I know that Trump can be a handful, but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party. We don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking the majority without Donald Trump. If you don’t get that, you’re just not looking. He was a hell of a president on all of the things that conservatives really believe in. It was a consequential presidency.”

“I’m sorry about what happened on January 6,” Graham continued. “He will get his fair share of blame. But to my Republican colleagues in the Senate: Let’s try to work together, realize without President Trump, we are never going to get back into the majority. And to President Trump, you are going to have to make some changes for you to reach your potential. Now, at the end of the day, we are going to hang separately, or we are going to hang together as Republicans.”

