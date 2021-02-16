Meghan McCain: According to the Media, the Only Way to Be a Good Republican Is to Become a Democrat

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that the media after former President Donald Trump’s term is essentially acting like “the only way to become a good Republican is to become a Democrat.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “This is the Republican party today. It’s the MAGA party. It’s the QAnon party. It’s the Confederate flag, statue-loving party. It’s the Trump party. That’s the party of today. Those who refuse to be that type of party get censured, get nasty letters from their families, get ostracized. That’s what our country is looking at today, the party of white supremacy, the party that carries swastikas into the Capitol.”

McCain said, “It’s easy to say that the Republican Party is only the party of QAnon and all these things. If that’s the truth, the Democratic Party is the party of socialism and cancel culture and no responsibility and ramifications for any of your actions. You can burn down cities like Kenosha, and it’s fine. These are broad-stroke platitudes.”

She added, “As much as the Left wants to act like Republicans are only QAnon supporters, part of the problem is when I hear that, I automatically get very tribal and say I don’t want the left. To me, I’m the most intensively pro-life person that I know of, particularly on mainstream TV. I believe that abortion is murder. I know that the opposite party says there are some people that don’t agree with me, think that abortion should happen up to late-term. I think the idea that the Republican Party is just one swath it’s just not nuanced. The problem I have is the only way to become a good Republican is to become a Democrat, according to the media. I don’t know what to do anymore.”

