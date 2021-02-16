Scarborough on BLM-Capitol Hill Riot Comparisons: Don’t ‘Confuse Taco Stands with the United States Capitol’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough addressed the comparisons of violent Black Lives Matter protests to last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol by a group supporting former President Donald Trump.

Scarborough said anybody making the argument that the examples are similar “have to be really stupid.” He argued that “taco stands” are vastly different than the “insurrection” at the Capitol.

“We need to make sure that the center of American democracy is never, never as compromised as it was on January the 6,” Scarborough emphasized. “I know there are idiots on other cable news channels that will say, ‘Well, this mom-and-pop store was vandalized during the summer riots, and that’s just as bad as the United States Capitol being vandalized.’ No. No, actually no, jackasses, it’s not.”

He continued, “The Capitol of the United States is the center of American democracy. And while I am a fierce believer in people’s right to defend their private property, I’m not going to confuse a taco stand with the United States Capitol. I’m not going to confuse the selling of tacos with actually moving through a constitutional process that is laid out in the United States Constitution for members of the House and the Senate to actually perform their constitutional duties. No, no, no, no. Property damage does not equal insurrection. And you have to be really stupid — and I’ve heard a lot of really stupid people over the past month try to make that argument, and it doesn’t cut it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent