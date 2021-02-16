Scarborough: ‘Ron Johnson Is Not Worthy to Be a United States Senator’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday reacted to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) questioning if the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was a planned armed insurrection. The senator argued it did not “seem” like an armed insurrection due to the lack of firearms.

Scarborough said the mob could have killed Johnson or any other member of Congress during the storming of the Capitol. He then accused Johnson of “lying,” adding he is “not worthy to be a United States Senator.”

“Is that where they end up after this is all over — pretending this did not happen when we have the video?” Scarborough asked.

“We heard the chants. we saw the nooses. We heard the terrorists scream, ‘Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!'” he added. “We saw them destroying the Capitol and defacing it in every way. We’ve seen the three cops, the three law enforcement officers, the faces of those who died following the attacks — two so traumatized that American terrorists would storm the Capitol that they took their own lives. This is a mob that just may have killed Ron Johnson or any member of the House or Senate that they saw that day. And so I just wonder, as there are Republicans feverishly trying to re-frame the political party, Mika, I’m just wondering if Mitch McConnell’s vision of the Republican Party moving forward is Ron Johnson’s vision of the Republican Party moving forward. Because you can use Mitch McConnell’s own words against Ron Johnson and prove that Ron Johnson is lying to the people of Wisconsin. Ron Johnson is lying to the people of America. Ron Johnson is not worthy to be a United States Senator.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent