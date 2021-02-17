DeSantis: I Was Criticized for Not Closing Beaches While Media ‘Ignored’ Nursing Homes

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reacted to the scandal around New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic by stating that while Florida was facing criticism for not closing beaches, “the media totally ignored how the governors were handling the nursing homes.”

DeSantis said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “Well, if you go back to March, I was getting criticized for not closing the beaches, which you don’t close beaches for a respiratory virus. So, I was right on that. But the media totally ignored how the governors were handling the nursing homes. We did an order right at the beginning saying hospitals cannot discharge COVID-positive nursing home residents back to nursing homes. By doing that, we saved hundreds, if not thousands of lives. And so, we made the right decision at the outset, and again, the facts have borne us out over these many months.”

