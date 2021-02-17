Watch: MSNBC’s Wallace Revels in Implosion of Trump Casino — ‘Can We Play It Again?’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace, Wednesday on “Deadline,” played the Trump Plaza Casino building in Atlantic City being removed by a controlled implosion several times while hoping it was a “metaphor” for America being done with the former president.

Wallace said, “Tim, I saved this for you. I feel a little — well, I don’t feel bad playing it. Let me play this is the implosion of a Trump property.”

While the video played, Wallace said, “There it goes. Is that a metaphor? Tim, are we done? Is this Trump and all that he ushered in? Are we done? Is it imploding?”

Panelist Tim Miller said, “I’m just bathing in this for a second, Nicolle just let me enjoy it.”

Referencing President Joe Biden’s saying he doesn’t want to talk about Trump, Wallace said, “Right? Can we play it again? I never say stuff like this, but control room, can we play it again? Is this a metaphor, are we done? I thought Joe Biden said it last night for a reason. This is not a White House that sort of speaks without thinking. And they’re done talking about Trump. Called him the former guy.”

