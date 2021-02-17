WH Coronavirus Adviser Slavitt: Wearing Two Masks ‘Feels Very Effective’

White House senior adviser on the COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt on Wednesday voiced his support for the wearing of multiple masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Slavitt told “MSNBC Live” anchor Stephanie Ruhle that he has been practicing wearing a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask, and it “feels very effective.”

“[I]f you’re not wearing a mask at all, wearing a mask over the nose and mouth, well-fitting, bingo, that is the most important thing,” Slavitt advised. “I wear a surgical mask with the cloth mask over it, and I do that because the surgical mask is good, but it doesn’t fit as snuggly as when I put a second mask over it. I think we’re learning that the better the mask, the better. Not all of us can wear N-95s. We need those for our health care workers, but if you have those, those are the safest. Otherwise, you know, I think what I’m doing feels very effective. You can tell when your mask is snug, and if it’s not snug and if air is getting out and air is getting in, then it’s not doing its job.”

