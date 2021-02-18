Carville: There Is Nothing to Criticize Biden For — ‘He’s Doing a Remarkably Good Job’

Former lead strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that President Joe Biden was “doing a remarkably good job so far.”

When asked what grades he would give Biden after 30 days, Carville said, “I would love to be sort of mildly critical of something the new president has done. I really can’t think of anything so far. I think his town hall was just right on the money. I thought he had the right attitude about it. He seems to be handling things. I’m sure it’s a bit of a honeymoon. We’ll have plenty to complain about later. As of right now, I think he’s doing extraordinarily well, and his demeanor and his policies and everything that he’s done so far. But this is not going to last, but right now, I’m 100%. I think a lot of people feel that way. He’s doing a remarkably good job so far.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN