Ernest Moniz: California Fires, Texas Snowstorm Examples of Why We Need to Address the ‘Climate Crisis’

Former United States Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz on Friday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live” sounded off on the United States rejoining the Paris Climate Accord.

Moniz praised President Joe Biden for appointing John Kerry as the climate envoy, saying it shows the administration’s “commitment” to earning the country’s place “back at the table.”

According to Moniz, rejoining the agreement to reduce global carbon emissions would help prevent extreme weather scenarios such as last year’s wildfires in California and this year’s winter storm in Texas.

“We have to walk the talk to have the credibility to bring the world along … the lines of the net-zero emissions commitment by mid-century that we need,” he outlined. “And just as an aside, of course, the kinds of things that we saw in California last August and now in Texas and other parts of the country now with much more extreme weather, it’s giving the public an idea of what the stakes are for addressing the climate crisis.”

