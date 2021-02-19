GOP Rep. Boebert to Democrat Concerned About Her Firearm Display: ‘Do Your Dishes, Hon’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) responded to critics taking exception to her firearm display during a virtual Natural Resources Committee organizing meeting.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) tweeted her concern about Boebert’s display.

I always thought my dirty dishes piled up and accumulating bacteria were the most dangerous thing in a Zoom background… 😳😳😳 #SafeStorage pic.twitter.com/uveXvGfafu — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 18, 2021

The Colorado lawmaker suggested Porter do her dishes in her response.

“Nothing about my display was the storage of firearms, those were absolutely ready to use,” she said. “They were in my possession. And so, it’s kind of alarming that she has so many dishes in her sink collecting bacteria. Do your dishes, hon. I’m a mom of four and now a Congresswoman, and my sink is empty. And so maybe she needs some extra help there at home. But nevertheless, I get it. The Democrats are going to come after me. I’m a threat to them because I’m doing exactly what the people sent me to do.”

“It’s kind of funny that the Democrats think that I won’t have something to say about the Second Amendment rights,” Boebert added. “I own Shooters Grill. I’m the co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus. And the House Committee on natural resources, they wanted to ban firearms, I was absolutely going to have a display of how foolish their rule was. They want virtual committees, and they want to ban firearms. It’s only going to be Republicans in person anyhow. I am completely allowed to conceal-carry my firearm in the Capitol Complex. And for them to come up with this rule was a discriminative attack on me.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor