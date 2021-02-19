Limbaugh Producer James ‘Bo Snerdley’ Golden Honors Late Friend — ‘A Second-Generation Founding Father’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” long-time “The Rush Limbaugh Show” producer James Golden, referred to as “Bo Snerdley” by Limbaugh for the duration of his show, spoke about the passing of Rush Limbaugh a day earlier and his lasting legacy.

Golden told host Sean Hannity Limbaugh was a “second-generation founding father” and explained how Limbaugh made it possible for conservative media and spoken word radio to thrive in his wake.

“[Y]ou know, Sean, we can’t wrap our arms around this,” Golden said. “We can’t wrap our brains and our hearts around this that our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God. And we are so thankful to him. You know, Rush is to me a second-generation founding father. This went beyond radio. This went beyond politics. What Rush did for America, one man changed so many trajectories in this — in this country. When Rush began his career, there were 1,200 radio stations roughly doing the talk radio format. Today, there are over 12,000. The number of print conservative publications, very few, today, they — it’s a flourishing market.”

“You — there was no Fox TV,” he continued. “There was nowhere on TV that you could get conservative ideology, that you could get the values that represent what most Americans believe until Rush, he changed the media. He changed the landscape. Rush Limbaugh’s radio show grew for over 50 years. This is unheard of. And audiences from small children all the way up through the senior of senior citizens. And beyond all of those accomplishments, Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings that you would ever want to meet. A generous, wonderful, beautiful spirit, humble, a gentleman, always, never failed to thank people for the smallest service that they could do to him.”

“He never looked down on people,” Golden added. “It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods calling him a racist. This man was just an incredible phenomenon. And we love you, Rush. God bless you.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor