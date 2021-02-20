Assemblyman Kim: ‘People Are Inching Toward the Impeachment Process’ on Cuomo

During an interview with Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast released on Friday, New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) said that “people are inching toward the impeachment process” on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), including between 25-30 Democrats in the legislature.

Kim said, “I believe there needs to be a thorough investigation. But I did say that if there is enough evidence, we need to start the impeachment process. I sent a memo, along with ten — nine other colleagues on Monday after his press conference that we need to take this measure. So, I think there are other members that now, they agree with it. We have a meeting next week. But, as you — but our Democratic conference in Albany, we have a lot of members, so it will take a little time to build that consensus. But every day I think people are inching toward the impeachment process.”

He later added that he believes 25-30 members of his conference support an impeachment investigation.

