FL AG Moody: ‘No Reason’ for Biden to Terminate Operation Targeting Sex Offenders in Country Illegally

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) stated that there is “no reason” for President Joe Biden’s cancellation of Operation Talon, an operation that targets sex offenders in the U.S. illegally.

Moody said, “We rely on the federal government to assist our local and state law enforcement and remove those that are lurking in our communities that are sexual predators and that are preying on our most vulnerable. And so, to have an administration, Joe Biden, cancel an operation that is focusing on sexual offenders in our country, as the attorney general of Florida certainly, but as a mother, it’s horrifying.”

Co-host Jedediah Bila then asked, “Is there any reason you can see for why this operation would be removed or what the reasoning behind that would be?”

Moody responded, “Absolutely none. I was a former federal prosecutor. Effective, targeted operations cross administrations. These operations help agents do their jobs, especially for states like Florida that rely on federal agencies and law enforcement to help them remove these dangerous people from our communities. There is no reason this operation should be canceled.”

