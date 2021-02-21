Asa Hutchinson: I Would Not Support Trump in 2024 — ‘He Should Not Define Our Future’

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he would not support former President Donald Trump if he runs for president in 2024.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “The former president is teasing a run again in 2024. would you ever support him again?

Hutchinson said, “No, I wouldn’t. It’s time, and he’s got a good family. I worked with Ivanka and others, and they love America. But I would not support him for reelection in 2024. He’s going to have a voice, but as former presidents do, but there is many voices in the party. Again, he should not define our future. We’ve got to define it for ourselves, and that has to be based upon the principles that gave us the strength in America. We got to respond to the people that like Trump. We’ve got to respond and identify with the issues that gave him the first election and gave him support throughout his presidency. There is one that we have to reach out to, but it’s based upon conservative principles and reaching out to the blue-collar voters that are important and identify with him because he’s fighting for them, and we’ve got to take that message, but we just got to handle it in a different way with different personalities.”

