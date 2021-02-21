CNN’s Carter Criticizes Florida Honoring Limbaugh –He Wasn’t a Heroic Figure’

CNN media analyst Bill Carter said Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) lowering American flags in recognition of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s death was not appropriate.

Anchor Brian Stelter said, “Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday at the age of seventy. He has been remembered as a hero to some. He is remembered as a hate-monger on the left. He was clearly a harbinger of many political changes in this country. Now the governor will fly the flags at half-staff in Florida in the coming days whenever the funeral is scheduled. What is your reaction to that decision?”

Carter said, “Well, it’s kind of shocking because, first of all, you know the Governor of Florida is just playing for conservative attention in doing that. But the justification is really questionable. Look, Limbaugh had a huge following and was very popular among a group of right-wing listeners, but he wasn’t a heroic figure.”

He continued, “He had a lot of incidents that were extremely questionable, and his views were pretty ugly, and they hurt a lot of people. They hurt some people personally. An awful lot of people are justifiably saying, why are you celebrating a guy who attacked Barack Obama on race, who sang Barack the magic negro, and all kind of extremely outrageous things that, frankly, the conservatives loved. They loved him for that. He established the brand. He did. That was a brand. But to make it a heroic thing or something that should be celebrated like a war hero, I find that pretty questionable.”

