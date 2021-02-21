GOP Rep. McCaul: Cruz’s Cancun Trip Was a ‘Big Mistake’

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) trip to Cancun during deadly cold weather in Texas was a “big mistake.”

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “Let’s talk about the criticism and there is a lot of it, some downright anger at Republican leaders in your state, whether it’s your Governor Abbott for his handling of the storm, for Senator Ted Cruz for his decision to go on a family vacation to Cancun. Meanwhile, you’re seeing high-profile democrats Beto O’Rourke and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who lives in New York in phone banks, raising millions of dollars for Texans in need. Just on raw politics of this, does that split-screen worry you?”

McCaul said, “That’s what America is about. It great AOC and Beto are crossing party lines.”

Bash said, “What about the concern about Republicans?”

McCaul replied, “I think we need to be helping, as well, and we will with the federal emergency declaration we got from the president. But I think it’s great that they’re crossing party lines to help Americans first and not just Republicans or Democrats. I think that’s, you know, the way it really should be. I know that some are taking heat. Look, when a crisis hits my state, I’m there. I’m not going to go on some vacation. I know Mr. Cruz called it a mistake and owned up to that, but I think that was a big mistake. As for me, I was on the ground trying to help my people out and my constituents, and that’s what we should be doing in a time of crisis just like we did during the hurricane season, as well.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN