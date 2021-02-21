Will Hurd: Trump’s Role in GOP Should Be ‘Very Little, if None At All’

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” the former President Donald Trump’s role in the future of the Republican Party should be “very little, if none at all.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “What role should former President Trump have in the future of the Republican Party?”

Hurd said, “I think very little, if none at all. This is a president that lost the House and Senate and White House in the last four years. I think the last person to do that was Herbert Hoover. The number of Republicans that were successful significantly outperformed President Trump. We should be talking to disaffected Democrats. The fact that Speaker Pelosi didn’t pick up any seats shows the Democratic Party has some is problems. You know history tells us we’ll take back the House. How we do that — and we should do it based on our principals and talking to those folks that didn’t believe in defunding the police and open borders. We have an opportunity, but we can’t do that if we are talking about the lies of an election that went wrong or succumbing to conspiracy theories.”

