GOP Rep. Gonzales: Texas Areas without Water or Power Now Having Migrants Dropped on Them and ‘Can’t Handle’ It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) stated that the Biden administration’s immigration approach “has created a lot of chaos.” And in Texas, “places without water, without electricity, and now you had hundreds of immigrants get dropped in their communities. They just couldn’t handle it.”

Gonzales said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “Because of the administration’s kind of messaging, that — this push for these open borders, it has created a lot of chaos. And what you’re seeing is communities can’t handle the influx of migrants that are coming over. They just can’t. So you had places without water, without electricity, and now you had hundreds of immigrants get dropped in their communities. They just couldn’t handle it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett