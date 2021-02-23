Graham: ‘If We Can Get Behind President Trump and Follow His Lead, We Will Win in 2022’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged Republicans to remain loyal to former President Donald Trump as the “alternative” to President Joe Biden moving forward.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker predicted if the GOP remained loyal to Trump, it would win in the 2022 midterm elections.

“[H]e will position himself as the alternative to Joe Biden. He, I think, will make a speech that will unify Republicans on policy,” he said. “That I think he’s been working the phones. I was with him all weekend. He wants us to win in 2022. And stay tuned. I think you’re going to see over the next couple of months, Donald Trump lead the Republican Party on policy and give us the energy we need to take back the House and the Senate.”

“The Democrats are doing their part,” Graham continued. “If we can get behind President Trump and follow his lead, we will win in 2022. If we argue with ourselves, we’re going to — we’re going to lose. And there’s no reason to lose.”

