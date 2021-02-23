Sanders: If GOP Won’t Get on Board on Health Care, Climate, ‘We’re Going to Do It Alone’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that there will be legislation on “the need to transform our energy system, create millions of good-paying jobs, combating climate change, and rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure.” And that the message to Republicans on infrastructure and health care is that “if you are not prepared to come on board, we’re going to go forward and we’re going to do it alone.”

Sanders said, “I’ve been talking about the reconciliation package. That’s number one, dealing with the emergencies that working families face now, and we hope to have that on the floor next week. But there’s another bill coming down which will deal with the need to transform our energy system, create millions of good-paying jobs, combating climate change, and rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure. We’ve got — some 10% of our workforce today is unemployed, we’ve got to put people back to work at good wages, and that’s a good way to do that.”

He also stated, “I think what you’re seeing right now is, we are reaching out to Republicans and saying, look, if you want to rebuild our infrastructure, come on aboard. You want to lower the cost of prescription drugs, you want to provide health care to all people, you want to raise the minimum wage in this country? We’d love to have you. But if you are not prepared to come on board, we’re going to go forward and we’re going to do it alone. We’ve got 50 votes, plus the vice president. We can do it in the Senate. We’ve got the votes in the House. That’s what we intend to do.”

