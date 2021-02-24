Barrasso: Biden Administration Is ‘Driving a Stake Through the Heart of Wyoming’s Economy’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Kudlow,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) expressed his disapproval of Deb Haaland as the Biden Interior Secretary nominee.

Barrasso warned Biden policies led by Haaland were detrimental to the Wyoming and national economies.

“[Y]ou take a look at what this is going to do to the economy of our nation,” he said. “You’re talking about the loss of possibly a million jobs across the country. You know, Larry, what this is going to do to energy prices. It’s going to increase the cost of energy, whether it’s to heat your home or to drive your vehicle. All of these things are going to hurt — be hurt in the United States for our — for taxpayers, for hardworking families. I’m really worried in Wyoming. And what the Biden administration is doing is, essentially, it seems to be driving a stake through the heart of Wyoming’s economy, the energy economy.”

“And then, with this coronavirus so-called relief bill, with this mandatory doubling of the minimum wages, we’re talking about across the country another 1.4 million jobs being lost, many around the state of Wyoming,” Barrasso continued. “This whole administration is coming out in ways that are harmful to the economy and to the working men and women of our nation.”

