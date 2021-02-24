Behar: FNC’s Tucker Carlson Should Be ‘Tied Up and Put in the Corner’– But Not Harmed

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson should be “tied up and put in a corner” for downplaying the storming of the U.S. Capitol but then clarified she was not advocating anything “harmful.”

Discussing the Senate’s hearing over the deadly Capitol riots on January 6, co-host Sunny Hostin, “You have Tucker Carlson on television last night saying that there was no evidence of white supremacists at the riot. Well, the evidence was clear at the riot, at the insurrection. I mean, you had people carrying Confederate Flags. You had Harry Dunn, a Capitol police officer, a black Capitol police officer saying he was called racial slurs at that insurrection. I was disgusted by what Tucker Carlson said. How dare he say there was no evidence of white supremacy there? There was evidence everywhere.”

Behar said, “Tucker Carlson needs to be tied up and put in the corner somewhere, so we never hear from him again.”

As the segment was ending, Behar said, “I don’t mean to imply that anything harmful should happen to Tucker Carlson. I just want him to stop saying stupid things, that’s all. I don’t like to be perceived as someone who is violent in any way. I’m not.”

