Dem Rep. Khanna: Newsom Recall Effort ‘a Serious Challenge’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is “a concern” and “a serious challenge” even though he believes Newsom will ultimately stay in office.

Khanna said, “It’s a concern. I think he will survive it. I’m supporting him. I don’t think recalling a governor in the midst of a crisis is the right way to go. And it’s tough. Look, there isn’t a governor in this country with COVID who’s had an easy time of it. … And it’s just a tough time to govern. And you can’t — anything you do is going to upset both sides. And so, I think the governor is doing his best. It’s a tough circumstance. He’ll survive it. But it is a serious challenge.”

