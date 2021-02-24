GOP Rep. Issa: Newsom Will Be Recalled — ‘Do Not’ Think It Will Be This Summer

Wednesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) predicted Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) would ultimately be recalled by Californians.

However, he told host Maria Bartiromo the recall would have to clear certain hurdles that would delay its timeline.

“Well, I believe that the governor will be successfully recalled,” he said. “However, do not for a moment think that it’s going to be this summer. The Democrats have a lot of tricks up their sleeve. Even though there’s over 1.5 million signatures and continuing, in other words, more than what is legally needed, it is pretty clear that they’re going to be scrutinized and thrown out in large number by Democrat establishment in California, plus there will be additional legal challenges.”

“But I do believe in the end the governor’s going to face a recall, and if he continues digging a hole, he is certainly going to get deep into a recall,” Issa added.

