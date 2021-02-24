John Kennedy on Democrat COVID Bill: ‘This Isn’t a Coronavirus Bill — This Is a Left of Lenin, Neosocialist Wish List’

During the Wednesday broadcast of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) blasted the Democrats’ proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

Kennedy noted the package that is supposed to provide assistance during the coronavirus pandemic is “chock full of spending porn.” He called the bill a “neosocialist wish list” because it includes money for transit projects, illegal immigrants and more having nothing to do with the virus.

“The profligacy is mind-numbing. The motto of the Biden administration seems to be ‘We can’t spend too much.’ Any fair-minded person knows that is a very superficial, desultory, almost infantile approach — either that or the people advising president Biden have an opium habit,” Kennedy stated. “Any fool can spend money. The objective is not to spend money. It is not how much you spend. It’s what you spend it on. Ninety-five percent of President Biden’s bill is not going to even be spent until 2022 and beyond. This isn’t a coronavirus bill. This is a left of Lenin, neosocialist wish list. I mean, it just is. It is chock full of spending porn. They’ve got money for transit projects and bridges and language preservation, billions for people who are in our country illegally. I am all for spending additional monies to combat the coronavirus. But this bill isn’t it.”

