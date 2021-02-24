Klain: If Tanden Isn’t Confirmed, We’ll Put Her in Another Post That Doesn’t Require Confirmation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain stated that if OMB Director nominee Neera Tanden isn’t confirmed, “We will find some other place for her to serve in the administration that doesn’t require Senate confirmation.”

Klain said, “Well, Joy, we can’t make someone acting director of an agency who has not been Senate confirmed. That’s the law. We can’t make them acting director of an agency unless they are a career official who’s been there 90 days or more. So, if Neera Tanden is not confirmed, she will not become the budget director. We will find some other place for her to serve in the administration that doesn’t require Senate confirmation. But, let me be clear, we’re going to get Neera Tanden confirmed.”

