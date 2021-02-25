McConnell: I Would ‘Absolutely’ Support Trump as GOP Presidential Nominee in 2024

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) said Thursday on Fox News Channel that he would absolutely support former President Donald Trump as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

McConnell said, “Well, there is a lot to happen between now and twenty-four. I’ve got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president, plus some governors and others. There is no incumbent. Should be a wide-open raise and fun for you all to cover.”

Anchor Bret Baier said, “If the president was the party’s nominee would you support him?”

McConnell said, “The nominee of the party? Absolutely.”

McConnell says he would support Trump if he was the Republican nominee pic.twitter.com/l0hRgpcmM8 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2021

