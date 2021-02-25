Meghan McCain on Gov. Cuomo Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘That Pervert Should Resign’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) should resign over a former top aide’s accusations of sexual harassment.

McCain also criticized the media silence over the allegations.

After her co-host Joy Behar brought up Brett Kavanaugh, McCain said, “I’m really glad Joy brought up Brett Kavanaugh. I actually want to read you a quote, about what Cuomo said about Kavanaugh. ‘To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you, and we will fight for you.’ So by a metric of believe all women, he is a pervert who harassed women, and he should resign immediately.”

She continued, “The silence of so many people, like Kristen Gillibrand who has been at the forefront of cases of the Me Too movement, she hasn’t said anything today. Apparently if you are Governor Cuomo and your brother hosts a big CNN show, and you’re a Democrat, then there is a completely double standard. And I have to tell you, other than on this show, there’s a lot of people in the media, on CNN and MSNBC and other places that are really, really silent when it comes to any bad behavior in regards to Governor Cuomo.”

She added, “We can’t live in a country and a time where Democrats say ‘believe all women,’ oh, except if your politics don’t align.”

