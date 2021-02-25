Zeldin: Cuomo Would Be ‘Very Public About How He Absolutely Believes the Victim’ if He Wasn’t the One Accused

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) reacted to the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) by stating that there are “several people who would be speaking out in a New York minute if it wasn’t Andrew Cuomo,” and that “Cuomo himself, if he wasn’t the one being accused, he would be one of the most outspoken of the group.”

Zeldin said, “There are several people who would be speaking out in a New York minute if it wasn’t Andrew Cuomo, if it was someone they didn’t have a relationship with. And quite frankly, Andrew Cuomo himself, if he wasn’t the one being accused, he would be one of the most outspoken of the group. It’s kind of like, if you view Andrew Cuomo, the former attorney general, if he was the attorney general right now on the nursing home scandal, he probably would be taking down the governor. And right now, on these sexual harassment allegations, Andrew Cuomo’s history is that he would be, if it wasn’t Andrew Cuomo being attacked, he would be very public about how he absolutely believes the victim…Brett Kavanaugh, he called for lie detector tests. So you’re seeing a lot of hypocrisy and double standard on many fronts lately from Democrats. And this, unfortunately, is no exception. But kudos, by the way, to the Democrats who are speaking up.”

