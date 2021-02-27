Dem Assemblyman Santabarbara: FBI May Be Only Way to Get Truth about Cuomo, Nursing Homes

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” New York State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D) said that the state legislature needs to use all of its powers, including subpoena powers, to get the truth about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and nursing homes, but given how the Cuomo administration withholds information from the legislature, the FBI’s investigation into the matter may be the only way to get to the truth.

Santabarbara said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:45] “We need more transparency from the governor, more accountability, and the FBI investigation that’s going on may be the only way that we get it. Because the bottom line is, this governor has withheld information from this legislature. And when we tried to exert our oversight powers, he simply ignored us. To me, that tells me that that’s not being transparent. That’s not transparency at all. That’s secrecy. We need to move forward with our own investigation, use all the powers at our disposal, subpoena powers. And these commissioners, they’re notorious — the governor’s commissioners, for coming to these hearings with no information at all. More often than not, we get answers like, we’ll have to get back to you. We’re not sure about that data. We really don’t get any answers from any of the governor’s people. It’s very frustrating. I think that the FBI investigation is something that may be the only way that we actually get truth and accountability from this governor.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett