Rand Paul: No One Has Proven Vaccinated People Can Spread Virus, They’re Saying ‘Unless You Can Prove the Opposite, You Can’t Be Free’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to statements that people who have received the coronavirus vaccine still have to wear masks because they could still spread the virus by stating that no one has actually proven that vaccinated people can still spread the virus, “They just say, unless you can prove the opposite, you can’t be free and you have to be huddled in your basement wearing a mask.”

Paul said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:05] “[T]he thing is, they don’t prove that that happens. They just say, unless you can prove the opposite, you can’t be free and you have to be huddled in your basement wearing a mask. And I’m the opposite, you get your vaccine, you’ve had your second dose, you’re two weeks out, throw away your mask. If you’ve had the disease and you’re a young person, go to restaurants, go out and visit with your friends, do not hunker down in a basement by yourself, go to school, by all means, let’s get back to normal. And let’s treat this with circumspection the idea that the risks should be according to the individual.”

