Cotton: Dems Going to Pay the Price at the Ballot Box for Biden’s ‘Extremely Unpopular’ Immigration Policy

Sunday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed President Joe Biden’s “extremely unpopular” agenda.

Cotton told John Catsimatidis, host of New York AM WABC 770 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” that Biden’s immigration agenda is going to hurt Democrats “at the ballot box.”

“[T]hings are not good in Washington … because you have a Biden agenda that is extremely unpopular that they’re trying to ram through,” Cotton lamented. “Especially, when you look at the immigration agenda, we have record numbers of unaccompanied migrant children showing up at our border in February right after a deep-freezing winter storm. Well, imagine what it’s going to be in 60 days from now if the Biden administration doesn’t reverse course, doesn’t reimpose some of the Trump-era immigration policies. This is an urgent priority for our country, and if Joe Biden doesn’t, then I think the Democrats are going to pay the price for it at the ballot box.”

He added, “The Biden administration is literally tracking down illegal immigrants in Mexico that the Trump administration turned around and bringing them back to the border and letting them go. I mean, that’s not catch and release. That’s recruit and release. Likewise, if you want to fly into JFK or Newark airport from overseas, you’ve got to have a coronavirus test. But not if you want to cross our southern border. What we need is an immigration system that has our borders under control, that makes sure that people leave when their visas are expired.”

