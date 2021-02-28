Dem Sen. Brown: GOP Is a Trump Party — ‘Not a Party of Reason’

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Republican Party was former President Donald Trump’s party, which meant it lacks “reason.”

When asked why Senate Republicans are not backing President Joe Biden’s coronavirus package, Brown said, “Well, the Washington elite are doing — it’s become a Trump party. It’s not a party of reason. It’s a party that has turned its back.”

He added, “Mitch McConnell continued to say he sees no sense of urgency. The Republicans failed. They failed for ten years. They failed to raise the minimum wage. They failed to provide the kind of help we need. We know what works. We know going big making government work is the best way to strengthen our democracy. We know that anti-democratic, small ‘d,’ feelings are built on income inequality. If the gap gets wider and wider in wealth and income inequality, in structural racism in this country, we know we have social problems. We have things like what happened on January 6th, and we’ve got to make sure that we build democracy by closing income inequality and wealth inequality in the Biden package goes big and does that.”

