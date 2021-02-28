Psaki: Biden Supports Independent Investigation into Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden wanted an independent investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) over sexual harassment allegations by two former aides.

Psaki said, “President Biden has been consistent that he believes that every woman should be heard, should be treated with respect and with dignity. Charlotte should be treated with respect and dignity. So should Lindsey. There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible.”

She added, “There should be an independent review of these allegations. They’re serious. It was hard to read that story as a woman, and that process should move forward as quickly as possible, and that’s something we all support and the president supports.”

