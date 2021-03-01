CNN’s Cuomo: ‘I’m Aware of What’s Going on with My Brother’ But Can’t Cover It – I’ve ‘Always Cared Very Deeply About These Issues’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo stated that he is “aware of what’s going on” with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), “And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.” Cuomo also said that he’s “always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so.”

Cuomo said, “Before we start tonight, let me say something that I’m sure is very obvious to you who watch my show — and thank you for that — you’re straight with me. I’ll be straight with you. Obviously, I’m aware of what’s going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively, and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett