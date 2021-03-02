Brennan: ‘Now We Have Adults in the White House’ Actually Working

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that he believed the Biden administration will properly address the threat of domestic extremists because “now we have adults in the White House.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “What should we be worried about? Should we worried about the inaugural in the near future? There’s the whole QAnon conspiracy that on the 14th, somehow Donald Trump is going to be inaugurated. What is keeping you up at night?

Brennan said, “Well, I think there could be any number of flashpoints that could motivate these individuals to take violence into their own hands once again. But what gives me a sense of optimism here is that we now have a White House that is focused on this issue. We have competent people in charge..”

He continued, “One of the things I still don’t know whether or not there was any discussions and meetings that the White House had prior to the January 6 event because it was quite clear that all these various groups were going to be descending upon Washington. When I was President Obama’s Homeland Security Adviser, I’d be talking to the director of the FBI. I’d be talking to the director of Homeland Security, Capitol Police, to make sure that all of the preparations were in place. I don’t believe that the White House did any of that in advance of January 6.”

He added, “Now we have adults in the White House, and I think they’re going to take this seriously as well they should.”

