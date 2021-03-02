Durbin: There Should Be ‘Credibility Given to the Charges’ Against Cuomo

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senate Majority Whip and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) said there should be an investigation of the sexual harassment charges against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and “credibility given to the charges.”

Durbin said, “It’s a troubling situation. But I’ve been through this before with other colleagues, and I just have to say, the investigation should be completed, and should be as quickly as possible, and credibility given to the charges. And if that’s done in a timely way, that will be a better opportunity for us to decide the fate of that governor.”

