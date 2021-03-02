McCaul: Biden Sending ‘Terrible Message’ on Illegal Immigration, ‘The Green Light Is On’

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX), during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” said President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was sending a “terrible message” to people attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Roberts said, “When will hear Alejandro Mayorkas say, ‘Oh, we are not in a crisis. We have a challenge on the border.’ You live in Texas. What do you think of all that?”

McCaul said, “I live in Texas, a border state, I chaired the Homeland Security Committee, and I probably know the border better than anybody in Congress. I’m just telling you, the green light is on now. We are open for business again. It’s the worst message to be sending to the traffickers who are smuggling these kids across the border. To see a 45% spike which will take us back to the Obama administration all over again. With Mayorkas, I’ve known him for a long time. When he says we are not saying don’t come, we are just saying don’t come now. This is a terrible message. They know, they are very smart down there. It’s a business operation, and when you hear that messaging coming out of the White House, we will damage all the good we did in the last four years to stop illegal immigration is going to be damaged in months.”

