Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) apologized to the state of New York and the women he made feel uncomfortable on Wednesday but hedged, saying he has kissed hundreds of “women, men, [and] children… even legislators.”
Cuomo’s defense against claims of sexual harassment made against him:
“You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people” pic.twitter.com/xufc5ZIgm4
He excused his actions by explaining, “It was my father’s way of greeting people,” pointing out that “it is a cultural thing.”
Cuomo saying “listen I am always randomly kissing and hugging strangers everywhere I go, and I learned that from my father” is not exactly a bulletproof defense
Conservative commentators reacted, too:
what? grabbing and kisssssssing strange women is a cultural thing?
Cuomo: Kissing people is just my way of greeting them pic.twitter.com/ZEFUYBGFXn
It seems like there are a number of clips from this Cuomo presser that could have legs, particularly the one on kissing men and women as his “customary way of greeting.”
Andrew Cuomo fought off questions from reporters, refusing to resign his position amid a growing controversy over sexual harassment claims made by three women, not to mention a nursing home scandal in which New York Attorney General Letitia James found Cuomo’s administration had “undercounted” the number of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent.
I’ve said from the beginning Cuomo’s contrived “sex scandal” is a distraction from the actual scandal. He far more likely survives a debate over the propriety of watching a reporter eat a hot dog than he does an inquiry into his lethal COVID policies and subsequent coverup.
