Michelle Obama on ‘Glorious’ Inauguration Day: ‘Everyone Was Concerned About More Riots’

During a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” former first lady Michelle Obama discussed President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

Although she said it was “a glorious day,” Obama described the mood as “mixed” due to concern about another riot just two weeks after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. She added the “reality” of “fellow Americans storming the Capitol” was with her and the others on the stage while watching Biden get sworn-in.

Host Robin Roberts asked, “What was it like for you to be there, to witness this historic swearing-in?”

“Well, it was a glorious day, the sun was shining, the mood was wonderful, but it was also mixed,” Obama replied. “I think everyone was concerned about more riots, but we were assured that things were under control. When you see fellow Americans storming the Capitol, that sits with you. That reality was with us on that stage.”

She added, “But to watch our friend Joe Biden and Jill stand there with their beautiful family, to see Kamala with her family standing there brave and bold, knowing that they were taking on a massive amount of responsibility to get this country back on track.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent