NY Senate Majority Leader: Cuomo’s Apology ‘Is Extremely Important,’ We’ll ‘See How Things Play Out’

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s “NBC Nightly News,” New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) reacted to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) apology in reaction to the sexual harassment charges against him by stating that it’s “extremely important” to start with “an apology and a recognition” and then we’ll see how things go from there.

Stewart-Cousins said, “To begin with an apology and a recognition is extremely important, and we will see how things play out from then.”

