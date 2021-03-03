Scarborough: Josh Hawley ‘Responsible’ for the Deadly U.S. Capitol Riot

Wednesday in reaction to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony regarding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in which five people lost their lives, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough accused Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) of being “responsible” for the “insurrection.”

According to Scarborough, Republicans are “embarrassed” by Hawley for “trying to undermine the FBI investigation” into the riot with his questioning.

“[I]’m sure the other senators — even a lot of Republican senators — had to be disgusted by the fact that the guy who was responsible for the killings on that day, for police officers being brutalized with an American flag, for a police officer being held down and beaten almost to death and believing that he was never going to get home and see his children again, for a police officer having his head bashed repeatedly in a door by Hawley mobs, by Trump mobs, by Cruz mobs, you know, these insurrectionists need to be thrown in jail and kept for maximum sentence,” Scarborough outlined. “They need to spend 20 years in jail. I’m sure Mitch McConnell was embarrassed. I’m sure Mitt Romney was embarrassed. I’m sure other Republicans were embarrassed that they actually had somebody in their own caucus that was trying to undermine the FBI investigation of an insurrection, Josh Hawley was responsible for. And again, it’s as close as political allies that are saying that, not me. Though I am saying it, yes. But they were the ones who said it first.”

