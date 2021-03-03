Texas A.G. Paxton: Biden Is Letting ‘More COVID’ into U.S. Through Border, Texas Is Allowing Personal Choice

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) praised the state’s Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for lifting coronavirus restrictions by stating that people can make their own choices and if businesses “want to have restrictions they can, and then consumers can decide if they want to show up.” Paxton also discussed President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and said Biden is allowing “more COVID” to enter into the U.S.

Paxton said, “Gov. Abbott’s moved in the absolute right direction with giving — putting the decision in the hands of people who need to make the decisions about themselves, about their own lives, letting business owners decide what they want to do. If they want to have restrictions they can, and then consumers can decide if they want to show up.”

He further stated that the virus “was going to spread one way or the other, and there are certainly things we can do to protect ourselves. But we can’t protect everyone all the time, and it is going to spread to some degree. So, as the numbers show, it really hasn’t made that much difference which way you’ve gone.”

Paxton also discussed Biden’s immigration policy, stating, “We all know that COVID is an issue, and we’ve tried to do our best to respond to it. We’ve had all kinds of restrictions. We just talked about this issue that we’re loosening up restrictions, trying to get businesses back on their feet, and then we’re just going to let more COVID come into our country? It’s — I don’t know how you explain that other than to say that’s absolutely irresponsible on the part of the president for letting this happen.”

