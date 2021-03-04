Fauci: Schools Have Opened with Low Transmission, But ‘Still Things We Can Do to Make It Even Safer’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged that private and parochial schools have opened and transmission rates in schools that are open have been low, but “there are still things we can do to make it even safer.” And urged following the CDC guidelines on school re-openings.

Fauci stated that the default should be “do whatever we can to get the children back to school.”

Co-host Willie Geist then asked, “No question about it. And as you know well, there are private schools and parochial schools and daycares open across the country, and I think — especially here in New York City and big cities, we’ve been surprised at how low the transmission rates have been. Schools have been among our safest places. But you’ve got people like the head of pediatric medicine at UCLA writing an op-ed saying it is time to open the schools now. If we’re saying follow the science, we are following the science. We’ve looked at the data for the last year, that schools are safe. So, it leaves a lot of public school parents mystified as to why their school is not open if the transmission rates are so low?”

Fauci responded, “That is a good point. But, again, there are still things we can do to make it even safer. And I believe adhering to the CDC guidelines will be very helpful of schools to getting it open.”

