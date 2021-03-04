McCain: Gov. Cuomo Is ‘a Pig and a Pervert’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was a “pig and a pervert” in light of the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by several former aides.

When asked about Cuomo’s press conference addressing the accusations, McCain said, “Oh, God. I mean, first of all, he looks like he’s in a hostage video. He’s not even like really apologizing. He looks like a mechanical robot reading. If an old man, a 60-something-year-old man, is asking a 25-year-old woman would you have sex with an older man, what do you think she thinks he’s asking you to talk philosophy?”

She continued, “I’m so over Cuomo. I think he’s a pig and a pervert. The big scandal is the fact that 15,000 elderly people in nursing homes died on his watch because of a mandate that he executed, and he’s trying to cover it up. I think put a fork in him on all levels.”

She added, “Also Kristen Gillibrand, if, quote, ‘One critical assault claim is enough,’ as you said, as Joy keeps pointing out with Al Franken — why is one claim enough for Brett Kavanaugh and for Al Franken, but it’s not good enough for Cuomo? You’re real silent, real silent, senator. Got nothing to say about this? I mean, the hypocrisy can last all day. I’m just so over Cuomo.”

