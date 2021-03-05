AZ Sheriff: We’re Getting ‘Five or Six Groups a Day’ Crossing in Spot Where Fence Isn’t Complete

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Cochise County, AZ Sheriff Mark Dannels (R) criticized President Joe Biden for halting the construction of the border wall and stated that “one area where the fence is not complete, we get five or six groups a day coming across there.”

Dannels said, “When President Biden rescinded the emergency order on the southwest border, it stopped resources and stopped construction on our border. As a result of that, one area where the fence is not complete, we get five or six groups a day coming across there. It’s opened up the border. … This administration owns this decision and what it’s doing is it’s forcing us back to 2019, when we had the largest what I call crime scene in the country, to include the largest humanitarian situation going on.”

