CT Gov. Lamont: I Think We Can ‘Open Up Totally’ by Summer

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) stated that he thinks the state can eliminate all restrictions and open up completely by the summer.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “When do you think all restrictions go, governor? I know you’re working on this in careful consultation with your medical experts and teams. What does your gut tell you?”

Lamont responded, “My gut tells me by this summer, we have the overwhelming majority of people vaccinated, everybody who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated, that would be, from a scientific point of view, when I think we open up totally. I’ve got the end of my executive powers on April 20. So, I’ve got a little more than a month. So, I’ll have to start working with the legislature more closely on this over the next few weeks.”

