Ernst on Infrastructure Spending Bill: Democrats Spending ‘Like It’s Monopoly Money’

On Friday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) reacted to the Democrats’ proposed $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill that comes as Congress weighs a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

Ernst said on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that Democrats are spending cash “like it’s Monopoly money.” She urged Congress to focus on a “true relief package” for hurting Americans rather than spending money unnecessarily.

“I was chuckling to myself because I thought what we had in front of us with this $1.9 trillion bill was the infrastructure bill because it had money for bridges, for subways out in California, which is a joke, folks,” Ernst stated. “This is a non-COVID package that we have in front of us. A transportation bill is something we should be able to work on in a bipartisan fashion, but I’m not sure where we are going to find the funds to do a transportation bill. Democrats are spending money like its monopoly money right now.”

“There is no way around it, Larry. If we do want to pay for all of these wonderful things like blue state bailouts and Pelosi’s subway in California and Chuck Schumer’s bridge to Canada, you know, all of those things will have to be paid for by somebody,” she said of a tax increase. “And unfortunately, it’s going to end up being a hard-working Iowa taxpayer that is paying for all of these benefits going to blue state senators. And that’s not what we need right now, Larry. We need someone with common sense slowing this train down. We don’t have that type of money to spend right now. We need to be focused on COVID-19 and a real true relief package for the Americans that are hurting the most.”

